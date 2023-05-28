Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATBPF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.