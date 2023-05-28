Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATBPF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

