Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.89 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $8.89 million and $447,532.70 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

