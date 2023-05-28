Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.65. 16,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,538. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. Analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Further Reading

