Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.65. 16,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,538. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. Analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
