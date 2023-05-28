Ardor Price Hits $0.0761 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $76.05 million and approximately $591,543.49 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00053110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00038954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

