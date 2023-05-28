Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the April 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.18. 47,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of 0.15. Ares Strategic Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.07 and a fifty-two week high of 0.32.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
