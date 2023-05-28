Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the April 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.18. 47,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of 0.15. Ares Strategic Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.07 and a fifty-two week high of 0.32.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

Ares Strategic Mining, Inc is a junior mining Company, which engages in progressing fluorspar projects towards exploitation, production, and supplying metspar and acidspar to the markets. Its projects include Lost Sheep, Liard Property, and The Iron and Vanadium Ridge. The company was founded on November 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

