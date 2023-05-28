Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARNGF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of ARNGF stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

