Ark Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $46.71 million and approximately $391,648.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000276 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003304 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003118 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002990 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,251,126 coins and its circulating supply is 173,251,894 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

