Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 755,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,468,000 after purchasing an additional 410,674 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $145.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,716,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,424. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

