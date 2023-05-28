Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $318,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,989,000 after buying an additional 4,747,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,038,000 after buying an additional 5,189,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,333,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,754,000 after purchasing an additional 711,497 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,313,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,223,000 after purchasing an additional 250,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 743,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,458. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $66.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.