Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.94. 2,787,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.40. 3M has a 1 year low of $95.35 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

