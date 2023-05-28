Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 3.04% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RZV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,103,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RZV traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.80. 3,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,948. The firm has a market cap of $276.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.30. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.99 and a 12-month high of $108.19.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

