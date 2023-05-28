Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 696.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ARRW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.