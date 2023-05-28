Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTE remained flat at $10.48 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,748. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Artemis Strategic Investment has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTE. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

