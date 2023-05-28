Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

ARTW opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

