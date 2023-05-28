Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in May

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 335,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 360.3 days.

Asahi Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBRF remained flat at $38.85 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Asahi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

