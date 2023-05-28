Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in May

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 335,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 360.3 days.

Asahi Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBRF remained flat at $38.85 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Asahi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Asahi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

