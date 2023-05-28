Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in May

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 335,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 360.3 days.
Asahi Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBRF remained flat at $38.85 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $40.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Asahi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Asahi Group Company Profile
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asahi Group (ASBRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.