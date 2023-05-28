ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Lowered by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300,513 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 4.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,336,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ASML by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,534,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in ASML by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ASML by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $27.45 on Friday, hitting $735.93. 2,349,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,143. The firm has a market cap of $290.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.08. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $742.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

