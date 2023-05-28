AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Down 19.6% in May

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Argus decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AZN stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,480,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $224.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

