AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Position Decreased by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. AtriCure accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.11% of AtriCure worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AtriCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AtriCure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,362,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

AtriCure Price Performance

AtriCure stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.