aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at aTyr Pharma

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,301.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 5,093.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 132,271 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,236,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $3,675,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 336,663 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market cap of $127.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

