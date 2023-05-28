aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
LIFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Insider Activity at aTyr Pharma
In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,301.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market cap of $127.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.