Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Aurora Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,207. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Technology Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

