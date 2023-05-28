Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.07-7.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.355-5.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.70-1.74 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $229.50.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $198.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.58. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 99.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the software company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

