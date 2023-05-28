AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $2,886.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,683.56.
AutoZone Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,460.79 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,959.58 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,577.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,498.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68.
Insider Transactions at AutoZone
In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
