Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.95 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.95 billion and approximately $158.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $14.80 or 0.00052677 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00038788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,677,340 coins and its circulating supply is 334,614,620 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

