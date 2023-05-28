Avalanche Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $14.51 or 0.00053349 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.85 billion and $126.42 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00039057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,675,489 coins and its circulating supply is 334,612,769 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.