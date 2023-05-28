Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 418,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. 548,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,971. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

