Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 1.6 %

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.39. 151,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,776. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 160.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.