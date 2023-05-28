Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.17% of Ballantyne Strong worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

