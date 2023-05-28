Banc Funds Co. LLC Acquires 7,200 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,620 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,741. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $106.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

