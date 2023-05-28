Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.87% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 121,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 117,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $144.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

