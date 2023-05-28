Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $25.99 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,625 shares during the quarter. Unity Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.3% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Unity Bancorp worth $25,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNTY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 18,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.00. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.82 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 32.98% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David D. Dallas purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $454,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,159,372.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Bancorp news, Chairman David D. Dallas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $454,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,159,372.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George Boyan purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $54,373.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,027.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

