Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases 15,450 Shares of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Hanover Bancorp were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 54,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Hanover Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. 566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

(Get Rating)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.