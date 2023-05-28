Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp accounts for 1.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 2.90% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPB. Stephens upped their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ MPB traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert A. Abel acquired 2,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,079.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Abel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,079.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,993 shares of company stock worth $95,422. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

Featured Articles

