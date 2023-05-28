Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.08% of Lennar worth $21,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.57.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

Lennar Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $116.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

