Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 585,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,502 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,656,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,738,294. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

