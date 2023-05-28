Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $45.54 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 37,847 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.04. 2,148,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,023. The company has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.35 and a 200 day moving average of $275.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.