Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 11,565 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $30,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.67. 1,781,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

