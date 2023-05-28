Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 13,529 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,235 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

TXN traded up $6.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,323,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,299. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

