Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,577 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 755,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after buying an additional 410,674 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,716,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

