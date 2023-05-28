Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.
Banco Santander Stock Up 1.5 %
SAN opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
Featured Articles
