Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.5 %

SAN opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Banco Santander by 236.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 269,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

