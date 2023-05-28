Bank of America Corp DE Buys 145,811 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $748,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

