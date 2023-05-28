Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,158,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 13.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $865,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.