Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,435,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964,422 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $961,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 504,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,519,000 after purchasing an additional 62,467 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 397,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 175,985 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 74,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $66.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

