Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,883,628 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,197,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,883,628 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $685,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

NYSE:TSM opened at $103.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $535.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

