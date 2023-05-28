Bank of America Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $34.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

About Nutanix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 1,236.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nutanix by 5,179.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nutanix by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,872,000 after acquiring an additional 238,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

