Bank of America Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $34.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.
Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $33.73.
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
