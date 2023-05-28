Bank of America Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $490.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $420.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $520.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.91.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 66.79%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

