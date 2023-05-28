Bank of America Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $18.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.42.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.10%.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

