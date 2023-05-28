Bank of America Trims Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Target Price to $13.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of APPS opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

Insider Transactions at Digital Turbine

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,510,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 968,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 579,654.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 707,179 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.