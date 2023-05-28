Bank of Montreal Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $84.30 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,632,000 after buying an additional 2,107,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,352 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

