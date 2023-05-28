Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bankinter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Bankinter Stock Up 0.6 %

BKNIY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

About Bankinter

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

