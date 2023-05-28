Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Price Target Raised to C$1.55

Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.55 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Banyan Gold Price Performance

CVE:BYN opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. Banyan Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$113.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Banyan Gold Company Profile

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

